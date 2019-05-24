Elizabeth Simons Scranton, SC - Elizabeth Harrell Goforth Simons, 89, wife of the late Frank Holmes Simons, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at MUSC, Florence. Mrs. Simons was born on January 5, 1930 in Mount Pleasant, daughter of the late Preston Cleveland Goforth and Hessie Graham Goforth. She was a graduate of Ashley Hall in Charleston and Coker College in Hartsville, where she received her Bachelors in Music. She later received her Master's in Music Education at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC. Mrs. Simons taught in Sullivans Island and then in Charlotte for many years. She married Frank Holmes Simons and made Lake Wylie their home. Later in life she moved back to Scranton and has been there for the past 10 years. She played Piano and was active in many sports including, Volleyball, Tennis, Rowing and Sailing. Mrs. Simons love the ocean and walking on the beach looking for shells and she loved her flowers. Surviving are her cousins including, Reese, Teresa and Taylor Graham and Dorothy Shaw. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Wanda Burgess, Jackie Cooper and Willahemenia Myers. Graveside services will be 9:30 AM, Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Graham Cemetery, Scranton. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 25, 2019