Elizabeth "Betty" Smith N. Charleston - Elizabeth "Betty" Smith, August 20, 2019 - September 1, 2019. A legendary woman was lost on Saturday at 12:17am. The world's best mother and grandmother has left us and gone to Heaven. Elizabeth "Betty" Smith, 91, of North Charleston, SC, went to join her husband of 63 years, Johnny M. Smith, Jr. Johnny and the rest of the gang have prepared a very special party for her in Heaven. Even two of her grandchildren left this world early to attend this special party. Betty was dedicated to her family and loved attending fish fries and beers at the bar she owned in Ladson, "The Bizzie Bee", so her welcome to Heaven should be epic. Betty leaves behind the rest of her family to carry on her strong values and bubbly personalities. She leaves behind lots of amazing family that will love and miss her so much. Although we understand her need to leave us, she leaves us with huge shoes to fill. She led an amazing life. Betty's life was full of adventures and she left us with many memories of her journey. Betty will be making her last debut on Saturday, September 7, 2019, during her visitation from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Please stop by to say your farewells and well wishes on her journey to Heaven. We are honored to invite you to be present, following the visitation, when she will finally be laid to rest next to her soulmate where she will be by his side for all of eternity. Online condolences and memories may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com . ******PLEASE NOTE - Date and time of events are subject to change due to Hurricane Dorian"****** Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019

