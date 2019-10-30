Elizabeth Varner Moncks Corner - Elizabeth Annette Beach Varner, 76, of Moncks Corner, SC, died Tuesday evening in a Charleston hospital.Her funeral will be 1:00 PM Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday evening.Mrs. Varner was born February 8, 1943, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Boysie Beach and Priscilla O'Quinn Beach. She was a member of the Greater Heights Baptist Church, and she enjoyed fishing, watching soap operas, cooking, and eating, but she especially loved taking care of her family. Mrs. Varner was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Jack" Beach, and she was the widow of Irvin V. Varner, Sr.Surviving are, four daughters, Deborah Colvard and her husband, Steven, of Summerville, Cindy Ricafrente and her husband, Delphine, of Moncks Corner, Carol Ayers and her husband, Keith, of Orangeburg, and Lisa Richards and her husband, Ray, of Knoxville, TN; a step daughter, Pam Allen of Moncks Corner; five sons, William "Billy" Haynes and his wife, Kim, Irvin V. Varner, Jr., and his wife, Paula, Glenn Varner and his wife, Molly, Ronald Varner, and Tracey Varner and his wife, Terry, all of Moncks Corner; a special grandson, Michael Bennett of Moncks Corner; a niece, Peggy Wyndham of Ladson; thirty-three grandchildren, sixty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019