Elizabeth "Betty" Wiese Beckwith Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth Wiese Beckwith (Betty) of Mount Pleasant, S.C. finished the days the Lord had given her and entered into His heavenly Kingdom on August 23, 2019. The relatives and friends of Betty are invited to attend the Celebration of her life on Wednesday, August 28 at St. Michaels Church at the corner of Broad Street and Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, S.C. at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Church graveyard. Her family will greet guests immediately following the service in the Parish House at St. Michaels Church. Betty was born on August 6, 1934 at Grace House on the Mountain in Dante, Virginia, daughter of George Frank Wiese and Elizabeth Comer Wiese. She graduated from St. Mary's School in Sewanee, Tennessee and The Women's College of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro) and received a Masters in Special Education from George Washington University. She taught first grade and special education in Charleston, Darlington and Berkeley Counties for 38 years. She was Teacher of the Year at Howe Hall in Berkeley County. She married The Ven. John Quintus Beckwith, III (Jack) when he was an Assistant to the Rector at Trinity Church in Columbia, S.C. They lived in Marion, N.C and then North Charleston, S.C. where Jack was Rector of the Church of the Good Shephard which became St. Thomas. After ten years there, they moved to Darlington, S.C. where Jack was Rector of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. Finally they moved back to Charleston when Jack became the Archdeacon of South Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Mary Shaban and her husband Fuad of Jacksonville, Florida and Mary and Fuad's loving family. She is also survived by her three children, John Q. Beckwith, IV and his wife Lauren of Lithia, Florida and Lauren's son Brandon Partrick of Atlanta, GA.; George W. Beckwith and his wife Pam of Charlotte, N.C.; Mary Elizabeth Beckwith of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. her daughter Margaret L. Whitfield, Margaret's husband Andy and their son Milo Wiese Whitfield, all of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Memorials of thanksgiving can be given to the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy, P.O. Box 20743, Charleston, SC 29413. This Chaplaincy of The Rev. Rob Dewey has been a blessing to Jack and Betty over the years as has his work for the people and community of Charleston. We have all been blessed by his work to bring our community together. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019

