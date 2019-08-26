Elizabeth "Betty" Wiese Beckwith Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Elizabeth "Betty" Wiese Beckwith are invited to attend a Celebration of her life on Wednesday, August 28 at St. Michaels Church at the corner of Broad Street and Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, S.C. at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Church graveyard. Her family will greet guests immediately following the service in the Parish House at St. Michaels Church. Memorials of thanksgiving can be given to the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy, P.O. Box 20743, Charleston, SC 29413. This Chaplaincy of The Rev. Rob Dewey has been a blessing to Jack and Betty over the years as has his work for the people and community of Charleston. We have all been blessed by his work to bring our community together. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019