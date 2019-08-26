Elizabeth Wiese "Betty" Beckwith (1934 - 2019)
  • "May God's perfect peace surround all of Betty's loved ones..."
    - Lynn Foes
  • "So saddened for your loss - I taught with Betty at Howe..."
    - Tracy Jeffords
  • "Love to the family. I have fond memories of Betty from our..."
    - Naomi Palmer
  • "George, Pam, so sorry for your loss. Your mother seemed..."
    - Elizabeth Handy
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Louise Jackson
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
71 Broad Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Wiese Beckwith Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Elizabeth "Betty" Wiese Beckwith are invited to attend a Celebration of her life on Wednesday, August 28 at St. Michaels Church at the corner of Broad Street and Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, S.C. at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Church graveyard. Her family will greet guests immediately following the service in the Parish House at St. Michaels Church. Memorials of thanksgiving can be given to the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy, P.O. Box 20743, Charleston, SC 29413. This Chaplaincy of The Rev. Rob Dewey has been a blessing to Jack and Betty over the years as has his work for the people and community of Charleston. We have all been blessed by his work to bring our community together. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
