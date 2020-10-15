Elizabeth Williams Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Williams are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Graveside Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery,Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held today, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams is survived by her two children, James (Jenett) Allen and Deloris Turner; grandchildren, Stacey Horn, Zeneida Allen, Robert Anthony Turner, Deloris Elizabeth Turner, and Derrick Kenny Turner; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com
