1/
Elizabeth Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Williams Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Williams are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Graveside Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery,Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held today, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams is survived by her two children, James (Jenett) Allen and Deloris Turner; grandchildren, Stacey Horn, Zeneida Allen, Robert Anthony Turner, Deloris Elizabeth Turner, and Derrick Kenny Turner; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com.Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved