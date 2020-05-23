Elizabeth Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Wilson Suwanee, GA - Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, 60, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 following an extended illness. Liza is preceded in death by her mother, Concepcion Garcia Rey. Survivors include her husband, Douglas V. Wilson; daughter, Christina Elizabeth Wilson; son, Bryan Douglas Wilson; father, Generoso Gil Simpo; sister and brother-in-law, Diane Simpo and Matthew Lambrinos and their son, Sebastian; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Tammy Simpo and their daughter, Rey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Bill Cook and their children, Bryson and Laura Anne, Jan and Barry McKinney and their sons, Mark and Scott; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. M. Ed and Donna Wilson and their son, Leland. Liza's vibrant personality and unique humor will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved