Elizabeth Wilson Suwanee, GA - Elizabeth (Liza) Simpo Wilson, 60, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 following an extended illness. Liza is preceded in death by her mother, Concepcion Garcia Rey. Survivors include her husband, Douglas V. Wilson; daughter, Christina Elizabeth Wilson; son, Bryan Douglas Wilson; father, Generoso Gil Simpo; sister and brother-in-law, Diane Simpo and Matthew Lambrinos and their son, Sebastian; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Tammy Simpo and their daughter, Rey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Bill Cook and their children, Bryson and Laura Anne, Jan and Barry McKinney and their sons, Mark and Scott; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. M. Ed and Donna Wilson and their son, Leland. Liza's vibrant personality and unique humor will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, the family will announce a celebration of Liza's life at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.