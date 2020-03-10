|
|
Elizabeth Young JAMES ISLAND - Elizabeth C. Young, 75, of James Island, SC, wife of Cortland Ennis Young, Jr. passed away on March 9, 2020 with family close by. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM at James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412. The burial will be a private family burial. Liz was born in Oneonta, Ala. on January 20th, 1945, the daughter of Jethro J. Collett and Nora O. Collett. Liz retired from MUSC where she was an Administrative Assistant. She went back to college and graduated with a degree in English. Liz enjoyed reading, painting, working in the yard and traveling. She was also actively involved in her church. She loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them. Liz is survived by her husband of 46 years, Cortland Ennis Young, Jr.; daughter, Linda Young of Boston, Ma.; Bryan (Lauren) Young of Clemson, SC and Darryl (Neale) Young of Charleston, SC.; two granddaughters, two grandsons and two great-granddaughters; one brother and a sister; also several nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Liz was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Leigh Ann Lee. Funeral arrangements are by Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020