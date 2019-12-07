|
Elizabeth Yvonne Guest VanCampen Ladson - Elizabeth Yvonne Guest VanCampen, 85, of Ladson, South Carolina, widow of George Allen VanCampen, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC at 1:00 p.m. Liz was born August 11, 1934 in Rockford, Tennessee, daughter of the late Wilson Guest and Georgia Bell Atwood Guest. Liz was faithful, religious loved life and was true to herself. She is survived by her four sons, William Hackler of Summerville, SC, Michael Hackler (Sherry) of Columbus, OH and Joel Williams of Seattle, WA, Johnny Hair of Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Darrellene Robinson (Allen) of Johns Island, SC; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Guest (Margaret) of VA and significant other, Pete Vey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion Pete Vey, her son Steven Hackler, USMC who died in active service. She was also preceded by her son, James Everet Williams, son, Jack B. Little and daughter Dana Diane Carvajal.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019