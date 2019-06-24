Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth"Lisa" Reynolds Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth"Lisa" Reynolds Anderson GOOSE CREEK- Elizabeth "Lisa" Reynolds Anderson, 55, wife of Robert Anderson, and mother of Katie and Hannah Anderson, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born on December 6, 1963, in Lynchburg, VA, she was the daughter of Alan and Betsy Reynolds. Lisa graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1982, earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from West Virginia University, and later completed her Master's degree in Education. She is survived by her parents Alan and Betsy Reynolds; sister Martha Murray (Kent); brothers Matt Reynolds (Andrea), and Chad Reynolds (Amy); many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. A social butterfly, Lisa formed lasting friendships throughout her life. She loved her hometown of Ravenswood, WV, just as much as her dear lifelong friends from her years at WVU and in South Carolina. She was a champion of underdogs and never shied away from standing up against social injustices. An educator for 33 years, Lisa approached every school day with unparalleled energy and enthusiasm; often the first teacher in the cafeteria to pick up her students to begin the day like she had missed them through the night. She spent recess bonding with her students, and enjoyed besting them at four square. A mentor to many, Lisa was always willing to lend a helping hand. She also volunteered as an advocate for children as a Guardian ad Litem at Berkeley county. The heart and soul of her family, Lisa was the biggest fan and cheerleader for her daughters and husband in all they pursued. She never let a day pass without checking in on her family and loved ones. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, going on long walks with her cherished dogs, and watching Bravo TV. Lisa's bright light, charismatic attitude, and beautiful soul will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church with Father Sandy McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends afterwards at the same location. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to SC for ED, St. John's Christian Academy, Respite Care Charleston, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visit our guestbook at



