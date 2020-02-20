Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Bell Blocker Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Bell Blocker Robinson Obituary
Ella Bell Blocker Robinson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ella Bell Blocker Robinson are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, February, 22, 2020, 11:00am in Nichols Chapel AME Church, 57 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Joseph A. Darby, Pastor. Interment will follow in Monrovia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4-7pm Friday. Mrs. Robinson will lie in state at the church 10am Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Robinson leaves to cherish her memories her children, James Robinson and Alfred Robinson (Shirley); adopted son, Walker Major; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, the late Herman Robinson, Sr.; sons, Tyrone Robinson (Audrey) and Herman Robinson, Jr. (Sharilyn). Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -