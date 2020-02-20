|
Ella Bell Blocker Robinson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ella Bell Blocker Robinson are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, February, 22, 2020, 11:00am in Nichols Chapel AME Church, 57 Kennedy Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Joseph A. Darby, Pastor. Interment will follow in Monrovia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4-7pm Friday. Mrs. Robinson will lie in state at the church 10am Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Robinson leaves to cherish her memories her children, James Robinson and Alfred Robinson (Shirley); adopted son, Walker Major; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, the late Herman Robinson, Sr.; sons, Tyrone Robinson (Audrey) and Herman Robinson, Jr. (Sharilyn). Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020