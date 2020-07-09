1/
Ella Belle Watson
Ella Belle Watson Summerville - Mrs. Ella Belle Watson, 89, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday. A walkthrough-viewing will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Ella is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years: Allen John Watson, Sr., children; Allen J. Watson, Jr., Reginald (Denise) Watson, James Watson, and Juliette (Lucius) Tucker, and a host of other family members and friends. In Lieu of flowers or food a monetary donation may be made to The Mrs. Ella Dennis Watson Scholarship Fund to Wesley United Methodist Church, Ladson, SC Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED TO, THE ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29486. OFFICE: 843-871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
