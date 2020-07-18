Ella Mae Middleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Ella Mae Middleton are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Middleton is survived by her children, Faith Middleton, Rhoda Frieson (Ventson, Sr.), Latricia Heyward (Trever), Kenyada Middleton, Falandis Richardson, Sr., and Rhonda Richardson; grandchildren; siblings, Helen Whit (Franklin), Eddie Middleton, Shanda Grant, Terry Middleton, Sharon Deas and Alfreda Middleton; a special uncle, James Middleton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
