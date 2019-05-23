Ella Mae Porter Smalls EDISTO ISLAND - Funeral service celebrating the life of Ella Mae Porter Smalls, 92, will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Calvary AME Church, 8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto Island, SC, Rev. Dr. Nathan Brown, Pastor. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7:p.m. Viewing at the church on Saturday at 10:00a.m. Interment: The church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Porter Middleton, grandsons, Robert Middleton, Oliver Jerome Middleton and Michael Middleton, eight great- grandchildren, four great-great- grandchildren, four adopted grandsons, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Hollywood Chapel, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019