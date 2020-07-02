Ella Marie Proude N. CHARLESTON - On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Ella Marie Proude passed away after a brief illness in North Charleston, SC at the age of 77. Ella Proude, the Beautiful, was born Ella Marie Conway to Thomas Conway and Emily Conway (Baker) in Quincy, Mass in 1943. Ella married the boy across the street, William Proude (divorced). William joined the Air Force and as the two traveled the world, they had six children: William David, who predeceased Ella, Jacqueline Mary, Sandra Marie, James Thomas, Elizabeth Ann and Robert Michael. Ella had a career of her own, working at Boston Edison. On weekends, she was a switchboard operator at Massachusetts General Hospital. After she retired, she returned to the Charleston Area, where she had previously spent many years stationed at Charleston Air Force Base. Ella always lived a humble life, never caring for material possessions. Instead, she was a person who loved people and she loved to experience life. She loved to spend time with her family, travel, and visit friends. She loved to be active in the community. She was a member of the North Charleston Senior Center, where she enjoyed participating in events. Ella's hobbies when spending time at home, included cooking, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and cheering for her New England Patriots. In addition to her surviving children, Ella leaves behind 7 grandchildren; William Proude, Jr,, Nicolas Tomasovic, Morrigan Proude, Robert Proude, Conner Proude, Rowan Perry and Aidan Perry; and one great- grandchild, Jeremy Proude, as well as her surviving siblings, Janet Crimmins, Cathy Conway and Clare Conway. In addition to surviving relatives, Ella collected a host of people around the country who called her their second "Mom". It is this gift for caring for others that made Ella so truly special. For "Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted?" Ella, salt of the earth, will be missed. Ella will be remembered by her family and friends at a Memorial Service at Simplicity Funeral Service, 281 Treeland Dr, Ladson, SC 843-996-4426. The date has yet to be finalized. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston