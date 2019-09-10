Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Horr AME Church
4360 Highway 174
Hollywood, SC
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Horr AME Church
4360 Highway 174
Hollywood, SC
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horr AME Church
4360 Highway 174
Hollywood, SC
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horr AME Church
4360 Highway 174
Hollywood, SC
Ellen Ellerbee Obituary
Ellen Ellerbee Charleston - Ellen Louise Ellerbee entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 101. Residence: Charleston, South Carolina. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ellen Lousie Ellerbee and those of her children, Joseph Ellerbee, Sr.(Hattie) and Sarah Brown; daughter-in-law, Ruby R. Ellerbee; sister-in-laws, Carrie J. Gordon and Annabelle Ellerbee; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grand, nieces and nephews are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mt. Horr AME Church. 4360 Highway 174. Hollywood, SC 29449. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6-8PM, with a family hour beginning at 7PM. Mrs. Ellerbee will lie in state at the church from 10AM until the hour of service. Professional Services Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.0341 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
