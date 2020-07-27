1/
Ellen Gillette Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Gillette Walker LOGANVILLE, GA - Ellen Gillette Walker, 62, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground Cemetery. Ellen was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Grover and Gwendolyn Gillette, Jr. Ellen became sanctified at age seventeen and was an active and faithful member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church for forty-five years. Ellen loved her career at the Medical College of Georgia, where she worked for over 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and having people over to her home, including the church youth. Ellen was excellent with crafts, was very fond of birds, and loved dogs. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Gillette Krawzak. Left to cherish the memories they shared with Ellen are her children, Jacob Walker of Loganville, and Brooks Walker (Kelsey) of Augusta; her siblings, Cleve Gillette (Debbie), Eddie Gillette (Betsy), Will Gillette, Mary Gillette Lysitt (Bob); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved