Ellen Gillette Walker LOGANVILLE, GA - Ellen Gillette Walker, 62, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground Cemetery. Ellen was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Grover and Gwendolyn Gillette, Jr. Ellen became sanctified at age seventeen and was an active and faithful member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church for forty-five years. Ellen loved her career at the Medical College of Georgia, where she worked for over 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and having people over to her home, including the church youth. Ellen was excellent with crafts, was very fond of birds, and loved dogs. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Gillette Krawzak. Left to cherish the memories they shared with Ellen are her children, Jacob Walker of Loganville, and Brooks Walker (Kelsey) of Augusta; her siblings, Cleve Gillette (Debbie), Eddie Gillette (Betsy), Will Gillette, Mary Gillette Lysitt (Bob); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
