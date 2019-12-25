|
Ellen Gray Watson JAMES ISLAND - Ellen Gray Watson passed away early December 23, 2019 after suffering a stroke December 14. She was 80 years old. Well-known for her wit and way with words - as well as her love of travel, good food, and time with friends - Ellen Gray leaves a legacy of memories for all who enjoyed her remarkable company. All her friends are encouraged to join her family for a memorial and end of life celebration at James Island Presbyterian Church the afternoon of February 15, 2020. Born November 12, 1939 in Winston-Salem, NC to Luther Wingate Watson, a railroad engineer, and Jesse Farrington Watson, a homemaker, Ellen Gray attended Greensboro public schools and, in 1963, graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in education. She had a long and rewarding career as an elementary and middle school teacher for the Department of Defense, in Germany, Korea, and for over 15 years in the Philippines, from which she was evacuated after the sudden eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in 1991. Ellen Gray traveled extensively in South and East Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. An avid collector of native crafts, she also developed a deep appreciation for the world's cuisines. After retiring from full-time teaching for the military, she moved to the Charleston area to be near her younger sister, Martha Watson. She worked at the James Island County Park as well as a teaching assistant for special needs children at Ashley River School of the Arts. She also enjoyed fellowship at the James Island Presbyterian Church. A lifelong athlete and equestrienne, Ellen Gray played golf and tennis, and enjoyed hiking the trails of James Island County Park with her beloved dogs. A passionate supporter of animal rescue causes, Ellen Gray shared her life with over 10 rescue dogs over the last thirty years. In 2019 she moved to West Ashley's Benton House, where her many new friends appreciated her sense of humor and outgoing nature. She is survived by her dear sister Martha and brother-in-law David Gentry of Johns Island; her niece Mary Lass Stewart of Chicago and nephew Ian Stewart of Atlanta, as well as their families including two grandnieces and two grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, Ellen Gray's family encourages donations in her honor to James Island Presbyterian Church, the , or Pet Helpers Adoption Center on James Island. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019