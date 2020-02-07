|
Ellen Gray Watson JAMES ISLAND - Friends of Ellen Gray Watson are invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 15, 2020 in the sanctuary of the James Island Presbyterian Church (1632 Fort Johnson Rd, Charleston, SC 29412). A committal service in the Church Memorial Garden will be followed immediately by a reception and family visitation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020