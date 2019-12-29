Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Dorchester Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Styles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen McCulloch Styles


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen McCulloch Styles Obituary
Ellen McCulloch Styles Summerville - Ellen McCulloch Styles, 73, of Summerville, SC, a retired teacher and wife of Brooks Styles, passed away on December 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Ellen was born on January 8, 1946 in Durham, NC to Dr. David J. and Vera T. McCulloch. She graduated from Leon High School, Tallahassee, FL and obtained degrees from Queens College and the University of South Carolina. Ellen was a dedicated teacher. She taught reading and Second Grade for many years at Spann Elementary School in Summerville. After her retirement, she continued sharing her skills by teaching Adult ESOL for more than five years in the Berkeley County Adult Education Program. Her students loved her and always kept in touch. Later she helped many of her students gain US citizenship. She is survived by her husband, Brooks Styles; her daughters, Lindsey (Jeremy) Merreighn of Mount Pleasant, SC, Ginny (Russell) Burton of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Jude Merreighn, Stella Merreighn, McCulloch Burton, Walter Burton and Mayes Burton; her sister Laura (Gary) McManama of Tallahassee, FL. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dr. David Thomas McCulloch. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dorchester Presbyterian Church at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance of Summerville, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 216, Summerville, SC 29485 or Dorchester Children's Advocacy Center, 303 E. Richardson Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now