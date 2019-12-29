|
Ellen McCulloch Styles Summerville - Ellen McCulloch Styles, 73, of Summerville, SC, a retired teacher and wife of Brooks Styles, passed away on December 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Ellen was born on January 8, 1946 in Durham, NC to Dr. David J. and Vera T. McCulloch. She graduated from Leon High School, Tallahassee, FL and obtained degrees from Queens College and the University of South Carolina. Ellen was a dedicated teacher. She taught reading and Second Grade for many years at Spann Elementary School in Summerville. After her retirement, she continued sharing her skills by teaching Adult ESOL for more than five years in the Berkeley County Adult Education Program. Her students loved her and always kept in touch. Later she helped many of her students gain US citizenship. She is survived by her husband, Brooks Styles; her daughters, Lindsey (Jeremy) Merreighn of Mount Pleasant, SC, Ginny (Russell) Burton of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Jude Merreighn, Stella Merreighn, McCulloch Burton, Walter Burton and Mayes Burton; her sister Laura (Gary) McManama of Tallahassee, FL. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dr. David Thomas McCulloch. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dorchester Presbyterian Church at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance of Summerville, 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 216, Summerville, SC 29485 or Dorchester Children's Advocacy Center, 303 E. Richardson Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019