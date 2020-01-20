|
|
Wllen Nelson Wilson N. CHARLESTON - A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mrs. Ellen Nelson Wilson, 85, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 12 NOON at Faith Tabernacle Church of Zion, 5667 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. The wake service will be held at the church on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6 to 8:p.m. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:p.m. Viewing at the church on Wednesday from 11:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Ellen Nelson Wilson is survived by her husband, Herbert Wilson, Sr.; children, Alma Swinton (Wilson), Evelyn Battle, Yvonne Wilson, Charles Battle, Sr., William Battle, and Ernest Battle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; brothers; nieces; nephews; in-laws; cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020