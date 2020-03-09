|
Elliott Brown James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Elliott Jerome Brown are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Stem Point Cemetery, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Demitrica Cromwell-Scott; granddaughter, Daja M. Scott; mother, Catherine Richardson Brown; sister, Tamara V. Brown; niece, Kamaria Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020