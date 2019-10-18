|
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
|
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr. Connelly Springs, NC - Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr., age 89, previously a longtime resident of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, October 16, 2019, at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. Mr. Braswell relocated to North Carolina April 2019. His funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday from 11:00 am until time of the service. Elliott "Butch" was born on March 17, 1930, Chester, SC, and married Wilhelmina Cato in 1950. He will be laid to rest next to Wilhelmina. He entered the United States Maritime Service 1946 - 1950. He then entered the ship repair industry and became CEO and owner of Braswell Shipyards in 1972 until he retired. He will be lovingly missed. He is survived by his three sons, James Elliott Braswell (Pat) of Jacksonville, Florida, Walter David Braswell (Loraine) of the Republic of the Philippines, Elliott Sylvester ("Butch") Braswell, Jr. (Joy) of Connely Springs, NC; four daughters, Valli Braswell Sottile (Nick) of Huger, SC., Patricia Braswell of Charleston, SC., Jennifer Braswell Kosiarski (Walter) of Panama City, Panama, and Cindy Braswell Hood (Edward) of Bluffton, SC; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his Sister, Jackie Morris of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents James J. and Arthur Mae Braswell, a sister, Johnnie Mae Bandlow of Texas, and a brother, James W. Braswell, of Louisiana. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
