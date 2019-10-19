Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr. Connelly Springs, NC - The relatives and friends of Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday from 11:00 am until time of the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019