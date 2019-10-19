Elliott Sylvester "Butch" Braswell Sr. (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliott Sylvester "Butch" Braswell Sr..
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr. Connelly Springs, NC - The relatives and friends of Elliott "Butch" Sylvester Braswell, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday from 11:00 am until time of the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon