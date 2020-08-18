Ellis Barker, Jr. Summerville - Mr. Ellis V Barker Jr., age 83, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Ellis was born July 2, 1937, to the late Ellis V Sr. and Eliza Maben Barker. "JR" was also predeceased by his wife, Carolyn; siblings, Thomas, Wilma, Samuel and John. Survived by his beloved daughters, Kerry Creel and Kristin Barker both of Summerville; his five loving grandchildren, Alyson Bryant of Summerville, Joshua (Natasha) Bryant of Pine Knot, KY, Tristin Hagerman of Summerville, Madison Creel of Summerville, Keara Hagerman of Summerville and two great-granddaughters, Cheyann and Jazmyne of Pine Knot, KY. Cherished by his brother, Richard Gale Barker Sr., of Fort Walton Beach FL, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Barker proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, then later retired after 20 years from Cummins Engine Co. The family will receive friends Wednesday August 19, 2020, from 5 - 7 pm. The Life Well Celebrated Service will take place on Thursday August 20,2020, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the Carolina Memorial Park with US Air Force Honors all located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
