Elmer William Rehme Johns Island - Rehme, Elmer William, 104, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at home with family by his side. He dedicated his life to his faith and family, instilling in them the importance of integrity, hard work, thriftiness and God's promise of eternal life. His mission was to spread God's word through planting new Lutheran Churches in Dayton and Cincinnati, OH & Charleston, SC. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. He graduated from Indiana Technical Institute with a BSCHE and Valparaiso University with a BA in Chemistry and Math. He worked for various companies and for the State of Ohio, leveraging his knowledge of Metallurgy & Chemistry to improve environmental safety. During WW2, Elmer was dedicated to developing products for the war effort by finding solutions to offset high atmospheric demands on WW2 fighter plane communications equipment. One example is he developed a special copper wire coating which prevented moisture from attacking wires the diameter of a hair. This coating enabled WW2 fighter planes to maintain critical communications while at higher & safer altitudes. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Grace Amalia Alberertina Stoering, who he met in choir, when she was 18. He is also survived by their children: Marcia Rehme Kuhlman (David), Bonnita Rehme Sullivan (Mike), Valori Rehme Seltz-Smith (Ernesto), Deanna Rehme Condon (William), & Kimberly Rehme Rahe (Michael), 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Sylvia Rehme Ford (James), sister Anita Rehme Hoyle (Ervin), and parents William Franz and Anna Clara (nee Berthal). The Rehme family has been blessed with abounding love and support from: Family and friends who have always been present with understanding and prayers; Doctors, Nurses, & Lutheran Hospice who provided excellent medical care and responsiveness; and most especially his Caregivers, whose daily loving care gave Elmer many priceless and peaceful final days. Today, he is singing joyously in heaven, joining the choir of angels, and receiving God's promise of eternal life. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC, 29485-8275 or Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road #46, Mt. Pleasant SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.