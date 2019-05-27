Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith Charleston - Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, widow of Norman Eugene Smith entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 25, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 10:00 a.m. with interment the same day at Beaufort National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and at a reception in the Gage Sun Porch at Bishop Gadsden from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Merinda was born October 20, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Yovannone. With more than 25 moves as a family, Merinda quickly made new friends, many of them life-long. She was a fun-loving bridge player and enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking. She passed on volumes of family recipes to her children and taught them all her Italian favorites. Merinda loved to draw and paint and was passionate about cross-stitching and collecting angels. She was a loyal 20-year volunteer for Sea Island Habitat for Humanity. But above all, family came first and she would do anything for her beloved children and husband. Merinda is survived by her son, Wain C. Smith (Helen) of Ripley, TN; daughters, Julie S. McCulloch (Warren) of Seabrook Island, SC and Stacey L. Smith (Terry Symanietz) of Eagan, MN; grandson, Logan P. Smith, USAF, of Creech Air Force Base, Las Vegas, NV and longtime feline companion, Rosie. She was predeceased by her sister, Louise Madzelonka of Gates Mills, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, 2545 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary