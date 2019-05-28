|
|
Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith Charleston - The Funeral Service for Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith will be held in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and at a reception in the Gage Sun Porch at Bishop Gadsden from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, 2545 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019