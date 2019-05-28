Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gage Sun Porch at Bishop Gadsden
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden
1 Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmerinda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmerinda Lucille "Merinda" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elmerinda Lucille "Merinda" Smith Obituary
Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith Charleston - The Funeral Service for Elmerinda "Merinda" Lucille Smith will be held in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and at a reception in the Gage Sun Porch at Bishop Gadsden from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to Sea Island Habitat for Humanity, 2545 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now