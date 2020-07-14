Elnora Fardan Springfield, Ma - Mrs. Elnora Fardan, 70, of, Springfield, Massachusetts, and wife of Mr. Rashad Fardan, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 12, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Elnora is also survived by her loving children: Jacqueline Porcher (Marvin, Sr.), Yasir Fardan, Sr., Sakeenah Worilds (Marcus) and Antar Fardan; grandchildren: Tenesha Porcher, Marvin Porcher, Jr., Yasir Fardan, Jr., Ashanteah Fardan, Amanee Fardan, Kimani Worilds and Kiana Worilds; siblings: Roger Major, Jr. (Geraldine), Joe Major (Consula), Sarah Simmons (the late Rawlin), Rosella Major, Barbara Scott (Abraham) and Kevin Major and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger, Sr. and Florence H. Major; paternal grandparents, Louis and Florence Major and maternal grandparents, Abraham and Victoria Rivers. Family and friends may visit at 1738 Snowden Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston