Eloise D. Snipe CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Eloise D. Snipe are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Community Baptist Church, 1427 Alma Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Albert Mack, Pastor. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 6-8pm. Family hour is from 7-8pm. Mrs. Snipe was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Emma Davis, her husband Rev. Joseph Snipe. Mrs. Snipe leaves to cherish her children; Daniel Lee Snipe, Delores Jones, Thomas (Richie) Snipe, Leroy Snipe, Mrs. Snipe's sisters Emily and Katy Davis; Mrs. Snipe's brothers Elijah (Bubba) Davis. She leaves her cherished and loving memories for her sister Elizabeth Simmons, children; Evelina Wilson (Richard), Emma Whaley (Henry Jerome), Joseph Snipe, Jr.(Janet), Georgianna Snipe, Martha Rock (John), Rev. Joe McNeil Sr.(Sarah). brother-in-law, Fred Snipe and host of grands, great-grands, great-great-grands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave., Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019
