Eloise Daniels McKinney LADSON - In Loving Memory of Eloise D. McKinney November 8, 1935 - November 28, 2020 Eloise Daniels McKinney, a longtime resident of the Lowcountry area, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2-4 p.m. Friends and family may come for viewing and service, located at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C, Ladson, SC 29456. www.lowcountryfuneral.com
