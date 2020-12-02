1/1
Eloise Daniels McKinney
Eloise Daniels McKinney LADSON - In Loving Memory of Eloise D. McKinney November 8, 1935 - November 28, 2020 Eloise Daniels McKinney, a longtime resident of the Lowcountry area, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2-4 p.m. Friends and family may come for viewing and service, located at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C, Ladson, SC 29456. www.lowcountryfuneral.com (Online Obituary). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
