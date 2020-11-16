Eloise Eugenia Gregory Charleston - Eloise Eugenia Gregory, 92, entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at her home on James Island, SC. She was born November 14, 1928 in Spartanburg, SC. Ms. Gregory moved to Charleston, SC in 1952 and raised her family of six children. She worked for Krispy Kreme in Avondale for 25 years. She is survived by three children: Linda Bradley of Lenoir, NC, Wendy Beard of Lenoir, NC and Timothy Gregory of James Island, SC, 7 grandchildren: Jason, Jimmy, Steve, Adam, Morganne, Austin and Jared and 4 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Marissa, Micayla and Elanah. She is preceded in death by R. E. Humphries (husband), Abram Gregory (husband), Ronald Humphries (son), Stephen Gregory (son) and Mark Gregory (son). A Graveside Service will held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
