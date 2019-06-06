Eloise Gathers CHARLESTON - Eloise Gathers, 81, of Charleston, SC; entered into eternal rest June 3, 2019 at her home: 1826 Meadowlawn Drive, Charleston, SC. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - " And be kind and compassionate to one another forgiving one another, just as God also forgive you in Christ." She was born July 15, 1937 on Johns Island, SC to the late Herman Gibbs and Marion Robinson. She Married the late Leroy (Yok) Gathers on October 11, 1957. She was the beloved mother of Leroy Gather, Jr., Kirby Gathers, Cynthia Gathers, Laverne Gathers, Annette Gathers, Michael Gathers and Darlene Gathers. Also surviving are grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces nephews; who she loved dearly. Please join us to celebrate her life Monday Morning, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel AME Church,(West Ashley) 1057 5th Avenue, Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9th at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019