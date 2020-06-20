Elrod Rice Charleston - Elrod "Red" Atmar Rice, 85, of Charleston South Carolina, husband of Ada "Betty" Farr Rice, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Red was born July 17, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Allan P. Rice, Sr. and Lucille Elsey Goins Rice. The following is a portion of the commendation letter that Admiral B. DeMars sent to him upon his retirement in 1991, and sums up his career and accomplishments. "As a Clemson graduate fresh out of the Air Force, you came to the Naval Shipyard in January 1960 as a mechanical engineer in the Public Works Department. By May of that year, your obvious talent was recognized and you were assigned to the newly formed Nuclear Power Division. From a fledgling engineer in the nuclear fluid systems branch, you progressed rapidly to the head of the branch. You were then assigned to the testing branch where you were a Shift Test Engineer and finally head of the branch. Here you developed controls on testing and plant conditions which became the foundation for current NAVSEA requirements. You were then transferred to head up the radiological engineering branch, where you were instrumental in establishing many radiological engineering practices we still use today. In December 1969, after less than ten years in the shipyard, you became the senior civilian in the Division, the Head Nuclear Engineer. In early 1970, you became Charleston's first and only Nuclear Engineering Manager. The Charleston Shipyard History states that you have '...had a greater influence than any other individual in shaping the course of nuclear propulsion plant work at the yard.' Although that is true, your influence on nuclear propulsion plant repair and maintenance standards and practices extends far beyond the boundaries of Charleston Naval Shipyard. Many of the techniques and practices you instituted have become the standards in all the yards." He was a faithful member of Northbridge Baptist Church for over fifty years and a diehard Clemson Tiger. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty of Charleston, SC; daughter, Diane Grummer (John) of N. Charleston, SC; son, Mark Rice (Cindy) of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren: Daniel Grummer, Nathaniel Grummer (Sarah) and Melissa Wacaser (Jarred); two great-grandchildren: Rhett and Anna Grace Wacaser. Red was predeceased by his daughter, Angela Rice Barrow. Memorials may be made to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 or the charity of your choice. A memorial message may be sent tothe family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.