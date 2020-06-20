Elrod Rice
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elrod's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elrod Rice Charleston - Elrod "Red" Atmar Rice, 85, of Charleston South Carolina, husband of Ada "Betty" Farr Rice, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Red was born July 17, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Allan P. Rice, Sr. and Lucille Elsey Goins Rice. The following is a portion of the commendation letter that Admiral B. DeMars sent to him upon his retirement in 1991, and sums up his career and accomplishments. "As a Clemson graduate fresh out of the Air Force, you came to the Naval Shipyard in January 1960 as a mechanical engineer in the Public Works Department. By May of that year, your obvious talent was recognized and you were assigned to the newly formed Nuclear Power Division. From a fledgling engineer in the nuclear fluid systems branch, you progressed rapidly to the head of the branch. You were then assigned to the testing branch where you were a Shift Test Engineer and finally head of the branch. Here you developed controls on testing and plant conditions which became the foundation for current NAVSEA requirements. You were then transferred to head up the radiological engineering branch, where you were instrumental in establishing many radiological engineering practices we still use today. In December 1969, after less than ten years in the shipyard, you became the senior civilian in the Division, the Head Nuclear Engineer. In early 1970, you became Charleston's first and only Nuclear Engineering Manager. The Charleston Shipyard History states that you have '...had a greater influence than any other individual in shaping the course of nuclear propulsion plant work at the yard.' Although that is true, your influence on nuclear propulsion plant repair and maintenance standards and practices extends far beyond the boundaries of Charleston Naval Shipyard. Many of the techniques and practices you instituted have become the standards in all the yards." He was a faithful member of Northbridge Baptist Church for over fifty years and a diehard Clemson Tiger. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty of Charleston, SC; daughter, Diane Grummer (John) of N. Charleston, SC; son, Mark Rice (Cindy) of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren: Daniel Grummer, Nathaniel Grummer (Sarah) and Melissa Wacaser (Jarred); two great-grandchildren: Rhett and Anna Grace Wacaser. Red was predeceased by his daughter, Angela Rice Barrow. Memorials may be made to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 or the charity of your choice. A memorial message may be sent tothe family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved