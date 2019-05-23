Elsie Elizabeth Porter Webster Mt. Pleasant - Elsie Elizabeth Webster was born in Charleston, South Carolina on November 22, 1922. She lived on Hickory Street in Ashley Forest, with her parents, John E. Porter and Anna Johanna Willms Porter, and her two siblings, John Henry Porter & Dorothy Frances Porter. As a child she enjoyed the company of her friends, piano, and bowling. Later in life she became an accomplished bowler and enjoyed listening to country music. After graduating from St. Andrews High School, Elsie worked as a bookkeeper at the local A&P Grocery Store, a job that she enjoyed. During World War II Elsie met and married her late husband, Richard Webster, whom she met through friends while he was on leave from the Army. After they married they moved to Virginia where he was stationed. After the war they returned to Charleston, SC where Elsie again worked for the A&P grocery store on Savannah Highway. Later in life she worked and retired from Kmart. She would live and work within a few miles of her childhood home in West Ashley for the majority of her life. Elsie enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Everyone knew her to be a carefree, fun-loving individual. While she had no children of her own, she was devoted to her nieces and nephews whom she considered her children. She never forgot a birthday or holiday even after they grew to adults and had families of their own. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandnieces & grandnephews and their children. She thoroughly enjoyed low country living and local sea food. Elsie loved nothing more than joining the family at a local restaurant for freshly shucked oysters on the half shell and the occasional margarita. She had many friends in her life, but none as close as Ida Mae Kinsey with whom she shared many interests. They were devoted, life-long friends until Ida Mae's death in 2006. Elsie was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her brother, John, and her sister, Dorothy Frances. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Claudia Morton of Charleston, SC; her nieces Kendra Porter Seidle of Charlotte, NC and Emily McNiel Kouris of Tampa, FL; and her nephews, John H. Porter, Jr. of Paw Paw, MI, Robert A. Porter of Yorktown, VA and William G. Porter of Awendaw, SC; twelve grandnieces and nephews: Kelly Levy Roberts, Karen Levy Moore, Dorothy Levy, Kenneth S. Seidle, Charles R. Seidle, Heather Porter Forsyth, Anna Porter LaChance, Adam Porter, John E. Porter, Sarah Porter, Billy Porter & Kyle Porter; as well as 14 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC on August 11, 2019 at a time to be determined. Her family would also like to express their gratitude to her caregivers during her last years, especially Lucille Beaufort who showed boundless compassion, caring and concern for Elsie. She valued Elsie as a person and visited her regularly after she became a resident at both Ashley River Plantation & Mount Pleasant Manor. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in her memory may do so to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or a . Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary