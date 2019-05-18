Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Elsie Sturkie Bennett Obituary
Elsie Sturkie Bennett N. Charleston - Elsie Sturkie Bennett, 91, of North Charleston, SC, widow of the late Bob Sturkie, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Graveside Memorial Services will be Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Elsie was born July 21, 1927 in Columbia, SC, a daughter of the late F.C. Faust and Juanita McClenny Faust. She worked as a secretary with Acta Fax. Elsie leaves behind her son, Manning "Sturk" Sturkie (Bernice Barrett Sturkie) of Ladson, SC; daughter, Diane Sturkie Hudson of Goose Creek, SC; brother, Clint Faust of Canyon Lake, TX; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Adams of Stanleytown, VA, and Jody Lynn Means of Rock Hill, SC; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Norton Robert Sturkie, she is predeceased by a son, Ronald Clinton Sturkie and a sister, Jewel Simpson. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019
