Elwood Eugene Jackson, Sr. Awendaw - Elwood Eugene Jackson, Sr., 76, of Awendaw, South Carolina, husband of Linda Staley Jackson, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020. His graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Wilson Cemetery, 761 Wilson Cemetery Road at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks and social distance. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Elwood was born September 26, 1944 in Awendaw, South Carolina, son of the late Samuel Jackson and the late Sadie Summersett Jackson. As a young man, he worked as a commercial fisherman for shrimp, oysters and crabs. Elwood was a self-taught diesel technician and brilliant in his field. His knowledge and skill were part of his reputation, as well as having an easy going spirit and patient nature. He owned and operated Coastal Truck and Auto. He went on to work for Superior Diesel and Tri-State Diesel. He is survived by his wife, 56 years, Linda Jackson of Awendaw, SC; daughter, Tina Naylor; granddaughter, Dottie Seay; great grandchildren, Alex and Riley Seay; two sisters, Joyce Jackson and Florence Megna; and brother, Bruce Jackson. He will also be missed by his large extended family and many close friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Jackson, and Elwood Eugene Jackson, Jr.; two brothers, Lloyd Jackson and Samuel Jackson and sister Susie Ody. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Holiness Church, 8469 Doar Road, Awendaw, SC 29429 or Wilson Cemetery Fund, 870 Lyon Road, Awendaw, SC 29429. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
