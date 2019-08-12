Elyse Susan Garfinkel Charleston - Elyse Susan Garfinkel, 56, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 11, 2019. Her funeral service will be held graveside Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Elyse Susan was born November 12, 1962, in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Philip Garfinkel, Esq. and Irene Sicro Garfinkel. She was a graduate of Emerson College where she was a performance major and served as the class president. Pursuing her dreams, she joined The Beau Jest Moving Theatre Company in Boston, MA, where she was an actress for more than 30 years. She was a member of SAG, AFTRA, Equity and Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue. She is survived by her sister, Wendy Garfinkel-Gold (Scott) of Athens, GA; and niece, Leila A. Gold of San Francisco, CA. Memorials may be made to The Beau Jest Moving Theatre Company, 40 Seeley Avenue, Portland, ME 04103 or MUSC Mental Health Research, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019