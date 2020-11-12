1/1
Emelyn Wofford Commins
Emelyn Wofford Commins CHARLESTON - Born in Woodruff, South Carolina on July 9th, 1926, Emelyn Wofford Commins passed away on November 1st. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Fennell (Kenneth Dale).Emelyn was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Edwin B. Commins. She graduated college from Furman University and received her Master's Degree from Appalachian State. She would go on to complete her degree as Education Specialist from the Citadel. Her career spanned 41 years in education, ending as principal of St. Andrews High School. She was an active member of St. Phillip's Church. Her hobbies included volunteering for the Bridge Run yearly, horticulture, quilting, dog showing and ceramics. There will be a private service at Church of the Good Shepherd. Livestream will be found on FB on https://youtube.com/channel/UCoOlD2-lyTqBxHs9d8mYMPw Monday, 11/16 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
