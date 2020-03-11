Home

EMILE LAWRENCE "E.L." ERICKSON IV

In Loving Memory Of EMILE LAWRENCE ERICKSON IV "E.L." May 2, 1977 ~ March 12, 2009 The sun was shinning, the birds were singing on this day 11 years ago when you went to heaven. El, your missed and loved so much. A day does not go by, we hear your laughter, see your smile and feel you are with us. Your Daddy and I are so proud of the man and father your are. When the sun shines, your smiling down on us. When the rain hits our face, your saying don't cry, I am okay. When the stars shine bright, you are watching over us. Have a great time in heaven with Grandpa Jeffs. Till we see each other again, Love you to the moon and back. Your are Angle above, Love you my Son. Love, Momma, Daddy, John, Micky, Mark, Mary, Steven, Katie, and so many more Friends and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
