Emily C. Dunmyer Ravenel, SC - Mrs. Emily C. Dunmyer entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020. The daughter of the late Samuel and Irma Capers and widow of John Dunmyer, Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Mildred C. (Colin) Smith, Mary L. (Leon) Bryan and Joan E. Loyd; one son, The Honorable, John (Linda) Dunmyer, III, Mayor of Hollywood, SC; her siblings Mary C. (the late Nathaniel) Williams, Irene C. Parsons, and the late Irma C. May and Samuel Capers. Jr . Special niece and nephew; Juanita Dunmyer Gibbs (the late Philip) and LTC (Ret.) Ravin Howell (LaDonna); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
