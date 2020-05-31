Emily Dunmyer Hollywood, SC - Relatives and friends of Mrs. Emily C. Dunmyer are invited to attend a walk through veiwing on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:30PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC 29403. YOU MUST WEAR A MASK TO VIEW! The family will have a private Graveside Service. Mrs. Dunmyer is survived by her three daughters, Mildred C. (Colin) Smith, Mary L. Bryan and Joan E. Loyd; one son, The Honorable, John (Linda) Dunmyer, III, Mayor of Hollywood, SC; her siblings Mary C. Williams and Irene C. Parsons; the Special niece and nephew; Juanita Dunmyer Gibbs and LTC (Ret.) Ravin L. Howell (LaDonna); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Based on the current environment, amid COVID-19, a Memorial Service and repass will be held at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 (Date to be announced). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.