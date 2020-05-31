On behalf of the Charleston (SC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The brothers of this chapter would like to convey our heartfelt sympathy to our dear fraternity brother; John Dunmyer and the entire Dunmyer family on the lost of his beloved mother, Emily Dunmyer. For those brothers and sisters whom are in Christ, we will see her again.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Charleston SC Alumni

Friend