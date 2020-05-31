Emily Dunmyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Dunmyer Hollywood, SC - Relatives and friends of Mrs. Emily C. Dunmyer are invited to attend a walk through veiwing on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:30PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC 29403. YOU MUST WEAR A MASK TO VIEW! The family will have a private Graveside Service. Mrs. Dunmyer is survived by her three daughters, Mildred C. (Colin) Smith, Mary L. Bryan and Joan E. Loyd; one son, The Honorable, John (Linda) Dunmyer, III, Mayor of Hollywood, SC; her siblings Mary C. Williams and Irene C. Parsons; the Special niece and nephew; Juanita Dunmyer Gibbs and LTC (Ret.) Ravin L. Howell (LaDonna); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Based on the current environment, amid COVID-19, a Memorial Service and repass will be held at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 (Date to be announced). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 31, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa DeHaven
May 31, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Heather Rego
May 31, 2020
On behalf of the Charleston (SC) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The brothers of this chapter would like to convey our heartfelt sympathy to our dear fraternity brother; John Dunmyer and the entire Dunmyer family on the lost of his beloved mother, Emily Dunmyer. For those brothers and sisters whom are in Christ, we will see her again.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Charleston SC Alumni
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved