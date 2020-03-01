|
Emily DuPre Lucas Burn Mt. Pleasant - Emily DuPre Lucas Burn, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Edwin Irving Burn, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Emily was born May 18, 1936 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Joseph Francis Lucas and Emily DuPre Royall. She grew up in downtown Charleston and in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant, SC. In her lifetime "Emmie" experienced the growth of Mt. Pleasant from a village of 1,500 to more than 85,000 residents. She graduated from General William Moultrie High School and attended Montreat Anderson College. She was employed by Charleston County in the Office of Building Inspections and Permits. She was a life-long member of Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the support of long-time friendships in that church community. She was married to Edwin (Bobby) Irving Burn. They lived on Ashley Avenue in Charleston for many years before building their home on the bluff overlooking Charleston Harbor in 1983. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2018. Emily and Bobby enjoyed a wide sphere of friends and neighbors. Emmie loved animals and her favorite pets were the cats that she and Bobby pampered and admired. "OJ" was the most beautiful and most loved cat that found its way to their porch. She had a real gift for making art using watercolors, and spent many happy years creating artwork to give away to family and friends. Emily was the first grandchild of Lee Royall and Emily DuPre Royall and the only one who was privileged to know our grandfather, Lee. She will be remembered by her cousins for her generosity, her loyalty and for many long telephone calls sharing all the family news. Emily is survived by her husband Edwin (Bobby) Irving Burn, nephew Joseph Carter Lucas (Margie) and first cousins, Jane Royall (John), John Royall, Jr. (Julia), Robert Royall (Patti), Laura Thornton, Julia Royall (Brian), Anne Royall, Mary Scheper (Fred), Susan Van Zile (David), Thomas Horton (Sandy) and other cousins and extended family. Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A., Pet Helpers or . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020