Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
View Map
Emily E. Hotard Goose Creek - Emily E. Hotard, 95, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Warren P. Hotard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 10, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Emily was born January 24, 1924 in Elloree, SC, daughter of the late Sam W. Snell and Maud Jones Snell. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was a member of Portside Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Sam Hotard of Goose Creek, SC; three grandchildren: Tara Broman, Katherine Hooie and Scott Garcia; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and several brothers and sisters. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019
