Emily Elizabeth Smalls JAMES ISLAND - Emily Elizabeth Smalls, entered eternal rest at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, October 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Nathaniel Smalls, Sr. She was a graduate of Gresham Meggett High School Class of 1959. She worked in Nutritional Services for the Medical University of South Carolina and then Charleston County School District until she retired in 2014. She was mother to Nathaniel Smalls, Jr. (Sherry), Cynthia Smalls (Ernest) and Connie Singleton-Johnson (Shawn) and her adopted daughter, Jametta Cromwell. Grandmother to Ebony Singleton, Quinton Summers, Nathaniel Smalls III, Leronda Singleton, Michael J. Metoyer, II, Rolanda Smalls, Peyton N. Smalls and Pagelyn S. Smalls and her adopted grandchildren Sonya Cromwell and Paul Cromwell, Jr. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed dearly. Her committal service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00am at St. James Memorial Garden on Grimball Road, James Island. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Wednesday from 4pm-6pm. Due to COVID-19 the family request no visitation at the residence, Facial Mask is required at visitation and graveside Service. There will be no viewing at graveside services. Arrangements entrusted to PASLEY'S MORTUARY, 1115 5th Ave. 843-571-2300. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respite Care Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
