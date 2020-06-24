Emily G. Ericson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily G. Ericson Folly Beach - Emily Geiger Ericson, 92, of Folly Beach, wife of Reverend Harry W. Ericson, Sr. for 53 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on October 31, 1927 in McClellanville, South Carolina, Emily was a daughter of the late Rufus F. Geiger and Lunette Felder Geiger. Emily was a Choir Director and Day Care Administrator and a member of Folly Beach United Methodist Church. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and caring member of her community and a wonderful Mother, Grandmother. Emily is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters, Ernestine Anne and Zelma and one brother, Bill. Emily is survived by son, Harry W. Ericson, Jr. and his wife, Pam of Folly Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Chase and Katie (Arthur John) and her great- grandchild, Tucker. The family will be holding services privately. Emily will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents in the Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emily`s memory may be sent to the Folly Beach United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1079, Folly Beach, SC 29439. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved