Emily G. Ericson Folly Beach - Emily Geiger Ericson, 92, of Folly Beach, wife of Reverend Harry W. Ericson, Sr. for 53 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on October 31, 1927 in McClellanville, South Carolina, Emily was a daughter of the late Rufus F. Geiger and Lunette Felder Geiger. Emily was a Choir Director and Day Care Administrator and a member of Folly Beach United Methodist Church. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and caring member of her community and a wonderful Mother, Grandmother. Emily is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters, Ernestine Anne and Zelma and one brother, Bill. Emily is survived by son, Harry W. Ericson, Jr. and his wife, Pam of Folly Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Chase and Katie (Arthur John) and her great- grandchild, Tucker. The family will be holding services privately. Emily will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents in the Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emily`s memory may be sent to the Folly Beach United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1079, Folly Beach, SC 29439. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.