Emily H. Wilder JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Emily H. Wilder, those of her late husband, Mr. James Samuel Wilder, beloved sons: Mr. James Vernon Wilder (Doris), Mr. Samuel Anthony Wilder, sister, Ms. Mary Ann Brisbane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Friday, October 9, 2020 11: a.m. at Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will have a Walk-Through for Mrs. Wilder, on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 122 Logan Street. Charleston, SC.