|
|
Emily Holmes N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Emily S. Holmes, those of her loving children; Gwendolyn Holmes; Joyce(Richard)Slaughter; Audrey (Elvin) Heidelberg and Marion Holmes, Jr., are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services to be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 11:00 AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church 4761 Luella Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Wake services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 6PM-8PM. Interment will take place at the Highland Memory Gardens, Jedburg, SC. Professional Services are entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary,1852 E. Montague Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843) 554-2117. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020