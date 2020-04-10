|
Emily LaPrince Charleston - Mrs. Emily LaPrince, 99, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020. Formerly of Charleston, SC. She is the widow of Mr. Robert LaPrince and the mother of Mrs. Beatryce Paris (Billy). Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2020